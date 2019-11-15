Fiji Volleyball praises recognition of minor sports

Fiji Volleyball has recognition given by the Fiji National Sports Commission to minor sports in the country amid the current crises.

After meeting with the Commission last week, Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva says that minor sports has been the credit it deserves.

He adds Fiji Volleyball is included in this minor sports.

“And I am really grateful, that they have some planning in place to assist minor sporting organization. When I say minor I mean not in terms of participation but in terms of securing corporate partners. So it was a really good meeting and we look forward to the outcome.”

As Fiji Volleyball Federation works on developing a Oceania High Performance Unit, Gukisuva says Fiji Volleyball is ready to pick up where they left off in terms of the local competitions.