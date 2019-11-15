Fiji volleyball fortunate to have many players

Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva says they’re now fortunate enough to have a big pool of players from which they can select their sides.

Gukisuva says this is an advantage as they have players ready for action if and when needed as they prepare for the Continental Cup beach volleyball tournament in March.

‘We are now in a position where we can choose from a pool of players that have continually trained with the team and have been part of beach volleyball and Volleyball Fiji for the past few years’.

Fiji was supposed to host the Continental Cup at the Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour last month but it was postponed due to the measles outbreak in the country.

The Continental Cup in New Zealand is a qualification round for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.