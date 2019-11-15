Fiji Volleyball Federation aims to host 2019 Continental Cup

The Fiji Volleyball Federation is still considering hosting the 2019 Continental Cup.

Federation President Liga Gukisuva, however, says they have yet to make a decision on the date of the tournament after its postponement following the measles outbreak.

Gukisuva says there were plans in place to hold the tournament in another country, however that country was also exposed to measles.

“This tournament is a qualifying round for the Olympic Games so we really dont have much time to be deliberating on when and where we should have it. So as soon as we have a decision and as soon as we make up a decision we will have to hold it for the first round of qualification for the Australia region for the 2020 Olympics in July next year.”

The 2019 Continental Cup was to be held this month at the Uprising Beach Resort however it was postponed due to the current measles outbreak in the country.