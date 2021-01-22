Fiji Volleyball builds-up for Pacific Games

The Fiji Volleyball Federation is serving the ball early as it begins preparations for the 2023 Pacific Games.

In an effort to form a formidable team for the region’s biggest competition will be introducing a youth and secondary school competition.

Tournament Director Francis Lanyon says this is to help them identify and scout for new talents.

“We’ve got two years to work on it. That’s why we want to organize some youth and we are so very lucky that there’s a lot of youths in our district levels.”

He says scouting potential players will not only be crucial in the build-up for the Games but also in the long run.

The 2023 Pacific Games will be held in the Solomon Islands.