Easter volleyball postponed to a later date

The highly anticipated Fiji Volleyball Easter Games Competition will be postponed to a later date.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the suspension of sporting activities in the country, Fiji Volleyball is planning to put on hold, all their planned competitions and not cancel them.

Federation president Liga Gukisuva says they are in constant contact with their association members to advice on the next move.

“Everything that we were planning has now been put on hold until we get the clearance from the government, at the end of the day we better be prepared rather than looking for a cure. We can negotiate and get everyone to stay safe, we will do that as an organization and have informed our association accordingly on the proposition of Fiji volleyball federation”.

All sporting federations in the country have been advised to suspend all their events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.