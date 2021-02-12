Home

Volleyball

Drifters out to make a comeback in SVA competition

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 15, 2021 12:32 pm

The Makoi Drifters, one of the oldest volleyball club in the country is hoping to get back to its winning ways this year.

The club made its mark 20-years ago producing some of the prominent players in the country with the likes of Qilu Elliot, Uraia Waqatabu and Sai Nayacalevu.

For the past 10 years the Drifters have been struggling and they hope to make a comeback in the Suva Volleyball Association competition.

Veteran player Manasa Nukuvou says the style of play has changed over the years and they need to adapt to be able to compete with young teams.

“The level of competition has really intensified as compared to when I started. We will have to get in line with it, especially the pace of the game, it is faster and more competitive especially when you’re playing with younger players.”

Meanwhile, Suva Volleyball has so far registered 29 men and 13 women’s teams this year.

