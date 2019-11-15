Discussions for Oceania Volleyball HPU underway

Fiji Volleyball Federation is working towards the development of the Oceania High Performance Unit in the country.

This has been revealed by Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva who says discussions on the project has been made with the Fiji National Sports Commission.

Gukisuva says the HPU will tremendously foster the growth of beach volleyball in the country.

“With the growth of beach volleyball globally, we want to be part of that growth. We’ve got the indoor volleyball all sorted out so its high on the agenda now to get that HPU up and running so that we can train our players and officials to world class level.”

The HPU will cater for the Oceania region and will be used for training and preparation for major tournaments.

Discussions are underway to have the HPU centre built at the old Laucala Bay Secondary School.