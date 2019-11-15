Continental Cup dates still undecided

The dates for the 2019 Continental Cup are yet to be decided.

Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva says they have yet to make a decision on the date.

He says a major contributor to the delay is the measles outbreak.

Gukisuva says there were plans in place to hold the tournament in another country, however that country was also exposed to measles.

The Continental Cup was initially planned to be hosted at the Uprising Beach Resort Artificial turf, however, it was postponed due to the recent measles outbreak.