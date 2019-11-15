China Railway stems support behind Fiji Volleyball

The Fiji Volleyball Federation received a timely assistance as they continue their initiative to develop grassroot volleyball.

China Railway 5 has jumped on board to be the federation’s development partner for the next three years with their first donation handed over today to Fiji Volleyball President Liga Gukisuva.

In accepting the sponsorship, Gukisuva also offered the services of their members should China Railway need casual workers in their many projects around the country.

The first tournament for Fiji Volleyball; the Club Championship will commence from the 30th to the 31st of this month at the Sports council in Suva, West & North.

[Source: Fiji Volleyball]