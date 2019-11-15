Change in Volleyball calendar

Changes will be made to the Fiji Volleyball calendar.

The season was scheduled from September to April previously, but it will now be from October to June.

The changes have been made as all local competitions were halted due to the pandemic.

Suva Volleyball Association President Kemueli Naiqama says the change will benefit the clubs.

“One is the season, it used to be September to April around the holy week during Easter holidays but now it has changed to October till June.”

Fiji Volleyball Association president Liga Gukisuva says they’ve shifted the restart dates to safeguard the welfare of all members.

“With the safety precautions and requirement and pandemic outbreak, it is only proper that we look after the welfare of everyone so all the tournament that was supposed to happen from October last year has now been shifted to October this year to June.”

Though the Suva Volleyball Association has 11 men’s and 7 women’s teams, they’re calling on other interested clubs to join before the new season begins.