Avengers defies odds to chase volleyball dream

The Avengers Volleyball squad bond remains steadfast by the week as they compete in the Digicel Suva Volleyball Club League competition.

Despite facing a few challenges at the beginning of the competition, it has not failed to dampen the team’s morale to continue to perform in the league competition.

A newly formed team made of students of the University of the South Pacific, the side has been creating upsets defeating big names like Army and USP.

Team Captain Wayne Fisher says they will be taking each game as it comes.

“We are suffering from a few setbacks but that is not an excuse for us to strive to be better. We are competing with a better team each week. So the whole goal is to try and keep bettering our performance for us to continue to maintain our performance in the coming weeks that is ahead of us.”

The Suva Volleyball Club league competition continues this week at the LICI Multipurpose court in Suva.