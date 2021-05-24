Home

Army women’s volleyball side ready

40
December 8, 2021 5:53 am

The Army women’s volleyball team is gunning to break a two-year drought in the upcoming FMF Sukuna Bowl competition.

The side last won in 2018 and Police have been winning since then.

Article continues after advertisement

Team manager Tevita Bese says they are coming in with an aim to take the title.

Bese says there are a few national players on the team which is a major boost for them.

“Even the players they’ve got the skills, the techniques and what is required for a player. We’ve got some with international background and we’ve got players who have just returned from Middle East so for us there is no looking back.”

Last year, Army went down 3 sets to two against Police in a close game.

The Sukuna Bowl volleyball will be held at the National Netball Centre next Friday at 10am.

Meanwhile, Army will take on Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.

