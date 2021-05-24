Army wary of Police Volleyball

Home

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 5:55 am

The Army Men’s volleyball team will be coming in as underdogs to the FMF Sukuna Bowl competition.

The side last held the trophy in 2018 and is counting on its experienced players to hold the fort for next weekend’s match.

Team Captain Ilaitia Vakayadra says they are expecting a tough match as Police will be coming in to defend their title.

Article continues after advertisement

Vakayadra says they know their areas of weakness and have prepared accordingly.

“We’ve been preparing well for the past few weeks, we’ve been having endurance and agility and also friendly matches, scrimmage sessions against other teams just to gauge our performance during the game”

National players like Pita Ratukana, Isei Talewale and Manasa Nukuvou is included in the mix.

The Sukuna Bowl volleyball will be held at the National Netball Centre next Friday at 10am.

Meanwhile, Subrails Army will take on TotalEnergies Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.

