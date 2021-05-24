Home

Volleyball

Army Volleyball comes in with new look side

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 3:44 pm

A new look Army Women’s Volleyball side will feature in this year’s FMF Sukuna Bowl challenge.

Due to frontline duties and overseas deployments some regular players will not play next Friday.

Senior player Saraseini Lutunatabua says the side is brewing with confidence as they gear up to take down Police.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds she has high hopes for the newly formed team.

“Every year the team changes we don’t have the same team throughout the years, because some go for Tour of Duty and some are on front line duty but that will not be a problem for us”.

Last year, Army went down 3 sets to two against Police in a close game.

The Sukuna Bowl volleyball will be held at the National Netball Centre next Friday at 10am.

Meanwhile, Subrails Army will take on TotalEnergies Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.

