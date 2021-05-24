Army out to end Sukuna volleyball drought

Army Volleyball will be aiming to give Police a good run for its money and end its FMF Sukuna Bowl winless drought.

Both the men’s and women’s side have not recorded a win since 2018 and are desperate to avenge its losses in the past two years.

Women’s Volleyball manager Tevita Bese says he’s confident their two-year successive losses will end on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve been trying from the last two years or so but I’m glad to say today we are well prepared and we’ll give police a go and a beating for their money.”

The Sukuna Bowl volleyball will be held at the National Netball Centre on Friday at 10am.

Meanwhile, Subrails Army will take on TotalEnergies Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.