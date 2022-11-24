Army men back on top

The Army Service 2 team has stripped the FMF Sukuna Bowl volleyball title away from Police Service 2.

Army made sure last year’s loss wasn’t repeated as they secured three sets to two wins at the National Netball Centre in Suva.

Police Service 2 won the first set scoring 25 points to 21 before Army bounced back to win the second 25-17 and 25-14 in the third set.

It went down to the wire in the fourth quarter as they put up their best play but Army had the last say, ending the game at 25-22.