Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|Government identifies anomaly|Lay Preacher helps fellow villagers|Swabbing begins in Somosomo village|Over 3,000 patients in home isolation|Talks underway on no jab, no entry|Foreign aid to be viewed as an investment|MoH concerned with misinformation|Investigation rules out vaccine adverse events|Government team to mitigate COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|Six-month-old baby amongst the 11 COVID-19 deaths|Ministry identifies areas of concern|Ministry strengthens quarantine operations|Breach in travel protocols a concern|Government will assist Fijians in the Namara Tiri lockdown area|Borders will only open if we do everything right: PM|Lockdown imposed on Labasa settlement |Somosomo villagers in Yasawa on high alert|MOH re-visits quarantine protocols|Tertiary students provide vaccination details|Over 900 businesses given approvals to operate|Operation launched to assist street dwellers|
Full Coverage

Volleyball

$70,000 debt for Fiji Volleyball

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 29, 2021 4:46 pm

One of the priorities for the interim Fiji Volleyball Federation administration is clearing the $70,000 debt the national body owes to various stakeholders.

The man leading the clean-up is Interim President Kemueli Naiqama.

Naiqama says four association representatives from Nadroga, Nadi, Suva and Delainavesi have been tasked to look after the affairs of FVF at the moment.

Article continues after advertisement

The debt according to Naiqama is from previous administrations, however, it’s not something that will stop them from doing the best for Fiji Volleyball.

“It’s sitting around more than $70,000 those are debts from previous hosting of games here in the country so we are looking at our debt strategies on how we can best address those debts”.

Naiqama adds there are lessons learnt from revamping Suva volleyball where he was the president and he’ll try to do the same at national level.

He says apart from the debt, they’ve identified other areas that need to be strengthened under the current constitution in order to empower associations to have a proper structure at national level.

The former national rep adds the interim team is going to address these issues to help all the associations affiliated to Fiji volleyball practice good governance as this is one way to have both indoor and beach players interested in the sport.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.