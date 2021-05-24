$70,000 debt for Fiji Volleyball

One of the priorities for the interim Fiji Volleyball Federation administration is clearing the $70,000 debt the national body owes to various stakeholders.

The man leading the clean-up is Interim President Kemueli Naiqama.

Naiqama says four association representatives from Nadroga, Nadi, Suva and Delainavesi have been tasked to look after the affairs of FVF at the moment.

The debt according to Naiqama is from previous administrations, however, it’s not something that will stop them from doing the best for Fiji Volleyball.

“It’s sitting around more than $70,000 those are debts from previous hosting of games here in the country so we are looking at our debt strategies on how we can best address those debts”.

Naiqama adds there are lessons learnt from revamping Suva volleyball where he was the president and he’ll try to do the same at national level.

He says apart from the debt, they’ve identified other areas that need to be strengthened under the current constitution in order to empower associations to have a proper structure at national level.

The former national rep adds the interim team is going to address these issues to help all the associations affiliated to Fiji volleyball practice good governance as this is one way to have both indoor and beach players interested in the sport.