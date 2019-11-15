60 teams for volleyball club championship

The Eastern/Central Volleyball Club championship which kicks off tomorrow will have a total of 60 teams taking.

After the managers meeting last night, it was confirmed that 30 men’s and 30 women’s teams will be competing in the two days event.

Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva says they want to take the sport to another level meaning proper processes have to be followed like bringing necessary documents for registration and affiliation before a team can take part.

Article continues after advertisement

Gukisuva adds one of the good news for FVF is the increase of affiliation by 40% this year which also sees the return of Suva Volleyball Association.

“Which includes one of the biggest association, Suva volleyball association we also have some of the newcomers this year which is Lakeba, we have Nadroga, we finalizing Savusavu and Taveuni so these are some of the new associations that will be part of Fiji Volleyball Federation for the 2020/2021 season”.

The club championship starts tomorrow at 9am in Suva with games to be held at the national netball center.