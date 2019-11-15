14 of 24 members allowed to attend Fiji Volleyball SGM

Only 14 of the 24 registered associations will be part of the Fiji Volleyball Federation Special General meeting.

Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva says the 14 are financial members.

The purpose of the SGM is to elect new board members and map the way forward.

Article continues after advertisement

Gukisuva says the pandemic has changed the way they do things now and for Fiji volleyball one of the biggest factors is the financial affiliation of members.

He says whatever they planned from 2019 has now changed due to the dynamics of what COVID-19 has done.

‘So for us yes we have a constitution that provide a guideline on how you become a member but that doesn’t mean we cannot change it to accommodate what has happened you know it’s not written on stones it’s something the members need to agree on at the end of the day we want to provide a platform where associations can be a member of the Fiji Volleyball Federation’.

The SGM will be held at the Noble House in Flagstaff, Suva tomorrow.