Volleyball and rugby for Boxing Day

Friendly sports is an integral part of the holiday season with people enjoying a bit of competitive spirit alongside spending quality time with family.

The My Suva Park in Nasese was packed with families today with people of all ages not missing out on their sports competing in friendly volleyball and rugby matches.

17-year-old Isaac Rocky who lives in Raiwai, Suva says a holiday would not be complete without a bit of friendly competitive sports.

“So I came to play rugby today at My Suva Park and hopefully I’m not missing out on anything else.”

Epineri Waqawai of Vatuwaqa says playing volleyball during picnics on holiday is almost like a tradition.

His sister-in-law Finau Rokotikasaqa says it is a great way to expand once social network.

“It’s a great way to meet and know other people.”

People were playing volleyball at two separate courts while young boys and girls took to the beach to play touch and rugby.