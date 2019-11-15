Volleyball added to Wairiki tourney

The fifth Fiji Bitter Wairiki Parish Netball and Rugby 7s tournament begins in Taveuni on Thursday.

Tournament official, Jone Vuki says the Police rugby team are the hot favourites for 7s rugby while they anticipate huge interest for volleyball which has been introduced this year.

“The 55 teams are only for rugby, we have 19-20 teams for netball and we are still trying to invite people for volleyball, it’s a new development we’re just starting it off this year. Two teams are coming from Suva – Marist and Rebels, they will be here for exhibition purposes and won’t be competing for the prize money.”

Funds raised from the tournament will go towards upgrading the Wairiki Parish playground.

Vuki says teams can look forward to prize money cash-ins of $5,000 for rugby, $500 for netball and an undisclosed amount for volleyball.

The tournament ends on Saturday.