Vodo aims for 2023 Pacific Games

For someone who grew up playing basketball all her life, Makereta Vodo never imagined seeing herself playing touch rugby on the international stage.

The 30-year-old found her footing three years ago when she was first introduced to the sport and fell in love with it.

Since taking up the sport, Vodo has gone on to represent Fiji at the Touch Rugby World Cup and also the Pacific Games.

Vodo says finally donning the national jumper was a dream come true.

“One of the highlight moments at the Pacific Games was winning the bronze medal. That would be the highlight for the women’s team. Even though we won the bronze, for me personally I felt like we won the gold.”

Looking at the level of competition during the franchise meet earlier this year, Vodo adds securing a spot in the next Pacific Games will be harder.

“I hope to represent Fiji again but right now it’s going to be a lot tougher than it was before. A lot more competition and a lot more interested girls and so I will really have to earn my spot.”

Touch Federation Fiji has big plans for players like Vodo, as they prepare for the 2023 Pacific Games.