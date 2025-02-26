Visa slots deny Dunn A-League chance

Source: File photo

Australia’s top league football side Sydney FC could have signed Bula Boys rep Thomas Dunn if he hadn’t required to use one of their visa slots.

National coach Rob Sherman believes this is ironic because the young Navua star could be playing in the A-League this season.

In the A-League, “Oceania visa slots” refer to a limited number of roster spots specifically designated for players from Oceania nations, outside of Australia and New Zealand, allowing clubs to sign players from Pacific Island countries on special visas to compete in the league.

A team can have one or two Oceania visa players on their roster depending on league regulations.

Sherman says this needs to be reviewed to allow players like Dunn to play in the A-League.

‘This is one of the challenges in the region, it would be great if the A-League add two more visa slots for Oceania players because there’s certainly some talent here that doesn’t really get the opportunity to play professionally’.

In July last year Dunn left our shores for a trial with Sydney FC.

Sherman praised youngsters like Dunn, Sterling Vasconcellos and Nabil Begg for consistently performing at national level.

Meanwhile. young Ba footballer Penisoni Tirau continues his rise on the international scene, having been named as one of the 14 local players in the Fiji side for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Coach Sherman has also recalled Rewa’s Epeli Valevou, who has been impressive for his club.

Six players including Vasconcellos and Dunn from Eastern Suburbs will join the side in New Zealand, bringing the team number to 20.

A further eight players will trial in New Zealand after which the final team will be named.

Fiji plays three warm-up matches before the match against the All Whites.

The Fiji vs NZ game will be at 6 pm, before New Caledonia plays Tahiti at 2 pm on March 21st.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link