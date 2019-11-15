Vijay Singh opts out of Korn Ferry Tour start after criticism

Fijian golfer and Former world number one Vijay Singh won’t tee it up on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour this month.

The Golf Channel reports the PGA Tour has confirmed that the 57-year-old Fijian has decided to withdraw from the Korn Ferry Tour Challenge scheduled for next week in Florida.

Singh’s decision to enter the event had sparked criticism in some quarters, even though his lifetime US PGA Tour membership allows him to enter any KFT event in a week in which he is not eligible for the main tour tournament.

One KFT player, Brady Schnell went so far as to call Singh “a piece of trash” on Twitter, saying the KFT should be left to young golfers striving to play their way onto the US PGA Tour.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson later defended Singh on Twitter.

Mickelson tweeted: “It’s no secret VJ and I aren’t close, but I’d like to say on his behalf that in addition to being a member of the Hall of Fame, he’s a big part of the PGA Tour’s success which financially subsidizes, and always has, the KFT,”.

Mickelson said Singh has earned the right to play when and where he wants.”

The 35-year-old Brady Schnell later apologized, writing, “a different approach should have been taken in order to get his point across.”

Singh, who owns a total of 34 US PGA Tour titles, has missed eight of nine Tour cuts in the past two seasons.

He finished 29th in his lone Champions tour for 50-and-over players start this year, at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

[Source: Yahoo News]