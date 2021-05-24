Sports
Vidiri to be laid to rest on Friday
March 15, 2022 11:14 am
Former Fiji 7s, Flying Fijians and All Blacks winger Joeli Vidiri.
Former Fiji 7s, Flying Fijians and All Blacks winger Joeli Vidiri’s funeral will be held on Friday in Pukekohe, Auckland.
The 49-year-old passed away in the United States last month and his New Zealand-based family and friends wanted to bring him home for a fitting farewell.
The Blues Alumni set up a ‘Givealittle’ page to help fund Vidiri’s return and they managed to raise $32,589.
His funeral will take place at Navigation Homes Stadium where he produced so many memories for the rugby fans.
A private burial will follow the service.
