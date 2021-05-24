Vidiri to be laid to rest on Friday

Former Fiji 7s, Flying Fijians and All Blacks winger Joeli Vidiri’s funeral will be held on Friday in Pukekohe, Auckland.

The 49-year-old passed away in the United States last month and his New Zealand-based family and friends wanted to bring him home for a fitting farewell.

The Blues Alumni set up a ‘Givealittle’ page to help fund Vidiri’s return and they managed to raise $32,589.

His funeral will take place at Navigation Homes Stadium where he produced so many memories for the rugby fans.

A private burial will follow the service.