Sports

Victoria to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

| @BBCWorld
April 12, 2022 12:02 pm
The 2026 Commonwealth Games have been officially awarded to the Australian state of Victoria. [Source: AFP]

The 2026 Commonwealth Games have been officially awarded to the Australian state of Victoria.

It will mark the sixth time the Games have been hosted by Australia, but it is the first time a state or region has been awarded the multi-sport event.

The 2026 Commonwealths will be staged across several cities, including Melbourne, which hosted the 2006 Games.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games have been officially awarded to the Australian state of Victoria. [Source: Reuters]

Sixteen sports have been confirmed on the initial program, with up to seven more sets to be added.

Australia’s Gold Coast hosted the last edition of the Games in 2018.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

[Source: BBC Sport]

