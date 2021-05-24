Verry Elleegant wins 2021 Melbourne Cup

Verry Elleegant has won the 2021 Melbourne Cup race.

The pre-race favorite Incentivise finished in second place.

Spanish Mission came in third in the race.

The horse of his dreams… Verry Elleegant wins the Lexus #MelbourneCup. pic.twitter.com/fqiN6cyRXy — Racing.com (@Racing) November 2, 2021

How can you not have a smile on your face right now… 😃 pic.twitter.com/vkVChai9GK — Racing.com (@Racing) November 2, 2021

Horses entering the Mounting Yard for the 2021 @Lexus #MelbourneCup pic.twitter.com/OouidCWsPJ — Victoria Racing Club (@FlemingtonVRC) November 2, 2021