Verry Elleegant wins 2021 Melbourne Cup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: Racing]

Verry Elleegant has won the 2021 Melbourne Cup race.

The pre-race favorite Incentivise finished in second place.

Spanish Mission came in third in the race.

