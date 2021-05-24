Sports
Verry Elleegant wins 2021 Melbourne Cup
November 2, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: Racing]
Verry Elleegant has won the 2021 Melbourne Cup race.
The pre-race favorite Incentivise finished in second place.
Spanish Mission came in third in the race.
