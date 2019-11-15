Veredamu and Botitu in top performers list

Two Fijians are in the top performers list after three tournaments in men’s World Sevens Series calendar.

Leading the top performers chart is France forward Tavite Veredamu who once again showed at the Hamilton 7s that he is the best prop on the circuit.

Veredamu have a total of 122 points after his impressive performance in Hamilton.

Congratulations to Tevite Veredamu who is your men’s @ULdialogue Mark of Excellence award winner after his pivotal try which helped France out of their pool and into their first ever #NZSevens cup final pic.twitter.com/Xg9FXKARCf — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2020

The 30-year-old have made 26 tackles, made 9 linebreaks, 14 offloads and 41 carries this season.

Fiji 7s rover Vilimoni Botitu who was the top performer last season is currently in 5th place with 98 points from 25 tackles, 4 breaks, 15 offloads and 31 carries.

Other DHL Impact players of the series at the moment included Ireland duo Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy, New Zealand’s Joe Webber and France’s Paulin Riva.

Meanwhile, The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side is in pool A at the Sydney 7s alongside Hamilton 7s champion New Zealand, Kenya and Wales.

Fiji’s 9th place finish in Hamilton has put them in a tough pool where only the top seed survives and progress to the semifinal.

France, Argentina, Samoa and South Africa make up pool B while Australia, USA, Scotland and Japan make up pool C.

In pool D we have England, Canada, Ireland and Spain.

The Sydney 7s will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.