Vatunisolo throws for Fiji’s bronze

[Photo: Team Fiji / Facebook]

Another bronze medal has been added in the bag for Fiji after Naibili Vatunisolo fell in third place in the Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/ 61-64 final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Vatunisolo threw a distance of 23.71 in her third attempt.

She threw 21.94 in her first attempt, 20.01 in her fourth attempt and 21.65 in her fifth attempt.

Article continues after advertisement

In first place winning gold is Nigerian thrower Goodness Nwachukwu throwing 36.56

Australia’s Sarah Edminston scooped silver throwing a distance of 34.96.