Vatunisolo is flag bearer for Mini Games

Naibili Vatunisolo.

Para-athlete Naibili Vatunisolo will be Team Fiji’s Flag bearer at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas at the Opening Ceremony this Friday.

The 31-year-old Balenabelo villager from Nadroga whose impairment classification is F42 will be participating in the shot put ambulant event.

The F42 classification is related to a lower limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.

Vatunisolo was the Fijian flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Arafura Games in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia and also competed at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa where she won gold in the women’s shot put ambulant category.

She’ll also be a member of Team Fiji to Birmingham, England for the 2022 Commonwealth Games next month.