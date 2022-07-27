Sports

Vatunisolo and Naiseruvati are our flag bearers

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

July 27, 2022 10:20 am

Fiji Para athlete Naibili Vatunisolo (from left) and lawn bowler Semesa Naiseruvati

Team Fiji Para athlete Naibili Vatunisolo and lawn bowler Semesa Naiseruvati will be Team Fiji’s Flag bearers at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham, England on Thursday.

Naibili was the flag bearer at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, while Neiseruvati will be flying Fiji’s flag for the first time for Team Fiji.

According to Team Fiji Chef de Mission Sale Sorovaki the two athletes exemplify everything our team needs and respects.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds both are high-achieving athletes, but just as important, they’re great people who set an example for others every day.

While there has been speculation that Jerry Tuwai and Rusila Nagasau would be flag bearers and no doubt, both rugby 7s men and women’s teams have declined participation in the opening ceremony to focus on their opening matches being held the following day.

FASANOC called for nominations inviting national federations participating in the Commonwealth Games to nominate a male and female athlete as flag bearers.

Criteria for nomination included the athlete should be the best performing athlete in their sport since the last Commonwealth Games held in 2018, as well as be role models who embody the principles of fair play and sportsmanship.

Opposition will oppose anything: Sayed-Khaiyum

Two typhoid cases identified

Taxi driver yet to be charged

Clinical severity of COVID-19 low: Waqainabete

Bulitavu applauds budget

Cynical comments missing enormous evidence of progress

Increased price to renew confidence in copra industry

Opposition continues to belittle government efforts: Usamate

DHL records growth in shipments

FSA welcomes budget allocation

Saneem puts PA and NFP on notice

Australians in hospital with COVID hit new record

Vatunisolo and Naiseruvati are our flag bearers

Beijing hits back as UK leadership contenders sharpen China rhetoric

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees

Google posts major ad sales growth slowdown following pandemic

Haiti: 209 killed in Cité Soleil in 10 days

Great voice cast anchors ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

COVID origin studies say evidence points to Wuhan market

Adele announces new dates for Las Vegas residency

US urges China to condemn Myanmar

Satellite firms Eutelsat and OneWeb aim to combine operations

Selection headache for Cole

Fiji 7's squad named for Birmingham Games

Pio Seci to make NRL debut

Music industry as tough as it has always been

Fuli names final 12

No panic in All Blacks camp: Foster

Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy in Canada

Russia to pull out of International Space Station

Amazon Prime subscription price raised by £1 a month

Russia waging gas war with Nord Stream 1 cuts - Zelensky

Commonwealth Games live on FBC Sports

Finding the net issues need solving: Cole

Health Ministry continues to send samples abroad

Battle of the forwards in Skipper Cup final

Waqanika accused of lying during budget debate

Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer, say reports

Massive $109.2m invested

'Goodfellas' actor dies at 83

COP26 President’s Fiji visit to enhance climate change action

National Skills Council to address skills shortage

FBC staff to benefit from life insurance cover

PNG Deputy Commissioner commends NCD members

Samisoni hails government initiatives

Fiji welcomes first incentive group from China

Naidu’s lawyer to make further application

Fiji Police reviews recruitment criteria

Repatriating Fijians is our last option: Seruiratu

New role, same result for captain

Fourth COVID-19 dose is needed: Waqainabete

Naitasiri want change of fortunes

Family heartbroken following alleged murder

Opposition MP’s are political opportunists: Nand

PNG Chamber calls for curfew

Bill to amend media laws tabled

Chamber welcomes new Command Center

More contribution expected from yacht industry

EU approves disbursement of $11.64m for Fiji

PNG Army takes control of Port Moresby Streets

Kulas thankful for support shown so far

Sea Eagles players stand down over club’s pride jersey

Hospitals and clinics are in operation today

Nord Stream 1 supply to EU to be cut further

Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorbike

Ministry will soon begin testing for monkeypox

Marvel faces its next big challenge as it tries to go through a Phase

Isolated showers for upper North Island, heavier dousing for parts of South Island

Japan's police to take measures after wild monkey rampages

Adele finally announces rescheduled Las Vegas dates

Landowners will continue to be empowered

New COVID variant poses threat: Dr Waqainabete

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure and stroke, study finds

Stop blaming past governments: Professor Prasad

Parental motivation for Bolakoro

Titanic and The Omen actor David Warner dies at 80

Bilibili get new rugby uniform

Kikau accepts fine

Test positivity within WHO recommendation

Opposition's budget reaction is shocking: Koya

Fiji’s contribution toward SDGs commended

Taxi driver in custody for alleged murder

Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

Military executes four democracy activists including ex-MP

Central banks made 'grievous' mistakes says former RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler

Monkeypox is spreading faster than the data about it, hindering mitigation efforts

Wildfire grows as firefighters battle punishing heat

Armed PNG election supporters cause chaos

Missing Sydney woman Shereen Kumar's boyfriend has been charged with murder

Koroisau wants green and gold

Bainimarama acknowledges women in sports

PM hits out at Biman Prasad saying leaders don’t lie

AG questions Gavoka’s speech writer

Skipper Cup next for Jetsetters

Bulanauca's contribution demonstrates his personality: AG

Government commends Bangladesh nationals

Alleged murder suspects further remanded

2 killed in shooting in Los Angeles County park

Bill to repeal cross carriage act tabled

US daycare owner shoots her husband after child abuse allegations

Drua jersey up for grab at FBC’s birthday

2453 Fijians employed through job support scheme

Nabukeru Village feels the impact of climate change

Margot Robbie to return for TV soap finale

The pontiff's 'pilgrimage of penance' to Canada

A budget for all says PM

Air-conditioned shops will be told to shut doors to cut waste

A police officer is stable after she was shot in the face

More work needed in fixing finishing: Nasau

Fixtures confirmed for Commonwealth 7s competition

Highways flooded, yachts sink as heavy rain and gale-force winds batter North Island

Important week of preparation for Nadi

New COVID variant circulating: Fong

Rewa leaves for OFC Champions League

Government copied SODELPA policies: Ratu Naiqama

More super yachts expected to charter Fiji waters

ANZ renews support for Tourism Awards

At least 17 Haitian migrants found dead off Bahamas coast

Ratu Suliano’s seat to remain vacant

Heavy rain warnings in place for much of the country

PNG Police update on Election related Violence and attack in Port Moresby

More Bills expected tomorrow

Parliament debates on budget today

Hard drugs, a bigger concern

Boeing defense workers to strike in St. Louis area over pay issues

OneRepublic to play Auckland, Wellington shows in 2023

Monthly market day to boost women's contribution

Wakanda Forever' teaser trailer is here and...wow

'Cannabis' plants removed from Dorset village's display

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, prompting highest alert

Resurgence of polio concerns WHO

Education investment aims to bridge skill gaps

Ex-husband allegedly kills Chicago woman

The X Factor releases new video revealing moment One Direction was formed

AG tells Narube to quit

Kulas to face Solomon Islands in semis

Villages urged to refer to right authorities

Businesses urged to tap in the stock exchange market

Russia denies causing global food crisis

Ryan's departure a loss to Fiji Rugby

Bangladeshis’ urged to have proper documentation

Labasa sixth on DPL standings

Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle

Holmes saves Cowboys

Maritime Communities to receive fibreglass boats

Rain forces abandonment of SA vs England series

Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel

U.S. economy is slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says

Will Government act on the calls for more workers?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seeks allies with Africa trip

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ debuts at No. 1 with $44 million

Boris Johnson's successor will have a huge mess on their hands

Kulas fly into last four

Nasinu holds Suva

Emergency declared as wildfire rages near Yosemite National Park

Three-year- old youngest victim of sexual violence

32-year-old reported missing in Navua

89 graduate from forestry training

$2000 prize money for Kite Fight competition

Delta Tigers maintain unbeaten run

China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary

Flying Fijians assistant coach set to join All Blacks

Foxx bags a hat-trick in Bulldogs win

5535 new cases, 14 further deaths; wastewater results released

Deol’s goal holds Tailevu Naitasiri

Missile strike puts grain deal in doubt

$20k assistance for Rewa football

Kulas inching closer to major goal

Health Ministry braces for monkeypox

Epic final battle awaits

Support to students will continue assures Prime Minister

Head of State leaves for UK and Middle East tour

Multimillion-dollar road works on Gau Island

Depp appeals Heard’s $3.2m defamation compensation

Trump and Pence host rival rallies in Arizona

Taliban rounding up addicts for 'detox' camps, as despair and poverty fuel drug use in Afghanistan

Wildfire rages near Yosemite National Park

Lewis Capaldi says he's 'too lazy' for new album

Cancelled flights, delays reach record levels as airlines struggle to make comeback from COVID

Lord of the Rings TV show wows fans at Comic-Con

WHO sounds alarm on monkeypox

Ninth straight win for Panthers

ANZ supports vertical intergration: Yazbek

BSP Group plans to expand services in Fiji

Fiji’s vaccination rate commendable: Mahuta

Longreach exercise aims to confront the climate crisis

Tonga qualifies for RWC

PNG advance to semis in dramatic fashion

Student shines in Lautoka's win over Ba

Vast improvement needed in election planning - Transparency PNG

Complaints are free feedback: Kumar

Pearls off to South Africa

Rokotuisawa boots Naitasiri to Skipper Cup final

FDB focuses on new economic growth strategy

Religious ceremonies provides comfort and solace : AG

Gau to have its own quarry

Stewart’s hat-trick earns Samoa semi-final spot

Children take shelter in school

BSP commends Fiji’s strong recovery