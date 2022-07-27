Vatunisolo and Naiseruvati are our flag bearers

Fiji Para athlete Naibili Vatunisolo (from left) and lawn bowler Semesa Naiseruvati

Team Fiji Para athlete Naibili Vatunisolo and lawn bowler Semesa Naiseruvati will be Team Fiji’s Flag bearers at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham, England on Thursday.

Naibili was the flag bearer at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, while Neiseruvati will be flying Fiji’s flag for the first time for Team Fiji.

According to Team Fiji Chef de Mission Sale Sorovaki the two athletes exemplify everything our team needs and respects.

He adds both are high-achieving athletes, but just as important, they’re great people who set an example for others every day.

While there has been speculation that Jerry Tuwai and Rusila Nagasau would be flag bearers and no doubt, both rugby 7s men and women’s teams have declined participation in the opening ceremony to focus on their opening matches being held the following day.

FASANOC called for nominations inviting national federations participating in the Commonwealth Games to nominate a male and female athlete as flag bearers.

Criteria for nomination included the athlete should be the best performing athlete in their sport since the last Commonwealth Games held in 2018, as well as be role models who embody the principles of fair play and sportsmanship.