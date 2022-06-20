Vateitei wins silver for Fiji

Elenoa Vateitei [Source: FASANOC/Facebook]

Team Fiji paddlers Elenoa Vateitei scooped silver in the Women’s V1 500 final.

Vateitei rowed a time of 2 minutes and 35.42 seconds behind Tahiti rower who secured gold clocking 2 minutes and 31.45 seconds.

Vateitei secured first place in the heats after clocking a time of 2 minutes 44.32 seconds in the Open Women’s competition.

Fiji’s Clayton Horsfall settled for bronze in the V1500 Final with a time of 2 minutes and 17.49 seconds.



Elenoa Vateitei [left] and Clayton Horsfall [Source: FASANOC/Facebook]

In first place was New Caledonia with a time of 2 minutes and 11.23 seconds and Tahiti won silver with 2 minutes and 12.89 seconds.