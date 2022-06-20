Vateitei through to final

Team Fiji paddler Elenoa Vateitei [Source: FASANOC/Facebook]

Team Fiji paddler Elenoa Vateitei has qualified for the final of the Open Women V1 500 final after winning her heat.

Vateitei clocked a time of 2 minutes 44.32 seconds to finish in first.

Ada Nebauer of Norfolk Islands came in second place with 2 minutes 45.11 seconds, while Northern Marianas’ Mayiah Duenas was third.

Article continues after advertisement



Team Fiji paddler Elenoa Vateitei [Source: FASANOC/Facebook]

Another Team Fiji paddler Clayton Horsfall is taking part in the Men’s V1 500 today.





Clayton Horsfall [Source: FASANOC/Facebook]