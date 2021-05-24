Vanuatu players test positive, match postponed

The Vanuatu and Tahiti World Cup qualifying match scheduled to be held this morning was postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Vanuatu team.

Oceania Football Confederation released a statement earlier this morning.

It states following rapid antigen testing conducted yesterday, majority of the Vanuatu squad had tested positive.

Article continues after advertisement

The tests were conducted prior to the Vanuatu squad departing their team hotel for the stadium.

Due to the cases, Vanuatu would not have had enough players to field a team.

OFC is working with FIFA on the matter and will provide a further update later today.