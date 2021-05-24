Vanua Levu based side excited about Marist 7s

The Wainisuka 7s team is excited about the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s as they will be part of the tournament for the first time ever.

The Vanua Levu based team from Nadogo has been camping in Nadi, preparing for the competition next week.

Coach Sikeli Lotawa says it’s been a challenge as majority of the players are new to the abbreviated code as they just started playing a few months back.

Lotawa also says they have been talking to the players about the tournament as most of them might be shocked when they make their debut as it’s the biggest 7s competition in Fiji.

“This is the first time for them to cross over from Vanua Levu to Viti Levu to come and play in the tournament. So the thing is we are trying to make them adapt to the tournament. I told them this is like one of the IRB series. So this is what we can do, do the right thing first before we can go onto the next team.”

He says the Marist 7s Tournament will be a learning experience for the players as they will be up against seasoned local teams.

The coach is also grateful to the villagers of Nawaka for taking the side in and assisting them in any way possible like providing their breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Lotawa adds they are also calling on villagers from Nadogo to come out in numbers and support them at the Marist 7s.

The two day tournament will kick off next Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.