Valetini to play big role against France

Big Rob Valetini is expected to play a massive role in the Wallabies first Test against France in Brisbane tonight.

Skipper Michael Hooper got a taste of what Rob Valetini could bring to the Wallabies when he saw him in beast-mode at a training run three years ago.

The 113kg loose-forward will wear the number six jersey with captain Michael Hooper in his usual position at openside flanker and Harry Wilson anchoring the scrum.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Hooper says he’s expecting the big Valetini to deliver as France has more forwards on the bench, signaling their intent to get physical and the Wallabies will need all the muscle they can muster.

Hooper says he’s been “super impressed” by the 22-year-old who has only played four Tests since making his debut in late 2019 due to injury and inconsistent form.

The Wallabies Skipper says he remembers Valetini’s breakout training session in Japan back in 2018 when he went on the spring tour and he just dominated.

Hooper adds Valetini is a physically impressive rugby player, has an ideal build for a backrower and his confidence is now really visible as he was consistently exceptional all year.

Australia has won four of their last five Tests against France, although they haven’t played since 2016 when the Wallabies edged the home side 25-23.

The Wallabies host France at 10 tonight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.