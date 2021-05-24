Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment|Lockdown in Nawaka settlements lifted|Community members create awareness|COVID deaths slowly increasing in the Central Division|More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|People with severe COVID symptoms urged to seek medical help|Delta variant resists antibodies says WHO|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|Vaccination drive-through gains support as COVID cases rise|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown|More arrests made for failing to wear masks|AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH|Health Center closed for decontamination|Hundreds take advantage of drive-through vaccination|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|
Full Coverage

Sports

Valetini to play big role against France

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 12:22 pm
Rob Valetini

Big Rob Valetini is expected to play a massive role in the Wallabies first Test against France in Brisbane tonight.

Skipper Michael Hooper got a taste of what Rob Valetini could bring to the Wallabies when he saw him in beast-mode at a training run three years ago.

The 113kg loose-forward will wear the number six jersey with captain Michael Hooper in his usual position at openside flanker and Harry Wilson anchoring the scrum.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Hooper says he’s expecting the big Valetini to deliver as France has more forwards on the bench, signaling their intent to get physical and the Wallabies will need all the muscle they can muster.

Hooper says he’s been “super impressed” by the 22-year-old who has only played four Tests since making his debut in late 2019 due to injury and inconsistent form.

The Wallabies Skipper says he remembers Valetini’s breakout training session in Japan back in 2018 when he went on the spring tour and he just dominated.

Hooper adds Valetini is a physically impressive rugby player, has an ideal build for a backrower and his confidence is now really visible as he was consistently exceptional all year.

Australia has won four of their last five Tests against France, although they haven’t played since 2016 when the Wallabies edged the home side 25-23.

The Wallabies host France at 10 tonight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.