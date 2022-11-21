Valencia double earns Ecuador victory

Enner Valencia’s double sealed a 2-0 victory for Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup.

The win makes Qatar the first World Cup hosts to ever lose their opening game.

A dramatic opening to the contest saw Enner Valencia’s header from close range ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee, but the South Americans did break the deadlock shortly after.

Article continues after advertisement

Ecuador was awarded a penalty in the 15th minute after Enner Valencia travelled around keeper Saad Al Sheeb, who grabbed his shin.

Valencia performed a short run-up to tuck the ball in the bottom right corner after the keeper went the other way in 16th minute for his sides first goal, and also the first goal of the World Cup.

Fifteen minutes later, Valencia continued to push through and being unmarked in the centre, he heads Angelo Preciado’s cross into the bottom corner

England will face Iran next at 1am tomorrow.

Also tomorrow, Senegal will face Netherlands at 4am, USA meet Wales at 7am and Argentina will meet Saudi Arabia at 10pm.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports HD channel.