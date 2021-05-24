Valemei scores for Raiders

Semi Valemei scored a try for the Raiders to help in its epic 24-19 win over the Sharks at GIO Stadium last night.

Marking Jack Wighton’s 200th game, he grabbed the opening try of the night and played a key role in the match-winner as the game went to the wire in a pulsating second half.

After dominating possession for the opening eight minutes the Raiders capitalised through Wighton, combining down the left side with Nick Cotric to post the opening four-pointer.

Some of the gloss was taken off the Green Machine’s flying start with hooker Josh Hodgson forced from the field inside the first 10 minutes with a knee injury.

Winger Semi Valemei grabbed Canberra’s second try in the 17th minute and the home side was out to a 12-0 lead.

A mistake by by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad handed the Sharks good field position and Blayke Brailey capitalised with a sharp try from the scrumbase which revived memories of Ben Barba’s four-pointer in the club’s 2016 grand final triumph.

Just as the Sharks looked to be getting back into the contest it was Canberra who struck on the stroke of half-time when Tom Starling laid on a try for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad with a pinpoint grubber.

Trailing 18-6 the Sharks had to be next to score and it was fullback William Kennedy who obliged, turning on the afterburners to finish off good lead-up work by Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan in the 50th minute.

The Sharks’ new halves pairing were at it again four minutes later when they combined to put back-rower Teig Wilton across and Hynes’ conversion levelled the scores at 18-18.

With seven minutes to go and the game in the balance it was Moylan who stepped up, nailing his first field goal in six years to put the Sharks ahead 19-18.

The Raiders composed themselves and came up with a barnstorming try to Hudson Young to send the crowd into a frenzy before the Sharks launched one final raid only for Matt Ikuvalu to be denied by desperation Raiders defence in the left corner.

In another NRL match, Broncos defeated Rabbitohs 11-4.