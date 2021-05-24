Vakuruivalu out to stamp his mark for Fiji

New Zealand-based lifter Timothy Vakuruivalu is ready to put Fiji back on the map on the international weightlifting arena.

The youngster who is currently part of Papatoetoe Olympic Weightlifting Club based in South Auckland, will be one of the top candidates for the Commonwealth Games next year.

Vakuruivalu says learning from some of the best Kiwi lifters has broaden his perspective and has improved his lifting techniques.

“The reason why we are going to those big competitions is to get Fiji out there and also getting those experiences will help us as an athlete as a whole.”

Vakuruivalu will be taking part in the New Zealand Nationals scheduled for next month.