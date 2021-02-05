Vakasama, Ross leads Olympic race

Tachi Vakasama and Cheyanne Rova are the two top prospects for the Fiji Swimming Olympic quota spot at the moment.

Eight swimmers are vying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, and in terms of points, Vakasama and Rova are leading.

If these swimmers do not make the Olympic qualifying time, Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says they will use the two universality place given to the Federation.

“Well coming into this competition after last year’s long course competition for the boys we have Tachi Vaksama who a head on his points and for the girls, we have Cheyanne Rova. Then again anything can happen, there is still another six comp where anyone can establish a time.”

The last swimmer to represent Fiji in the Olympic Games was Matelita Buadromo in 2016.

She is among eight swimmers vying for a spot at the 2021 Games in June.