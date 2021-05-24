Vakasama replaces Tuwai as flagbearer

Team Fiji swimmer Taichi Vakasama will replace Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai as the flagbearer tonight at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee confirmed that Vakasama will join Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau.

FASANOC congratulated Vakasama on his latest achievement.

The International Olympic Committee announced in March last year the option of having a male and female competitor carrying their country’s flag at the Opening Ceremony.

With this initiative, the IOC is sending another extremely strong message to the world that gender balance is a reality at the Olympic Games.