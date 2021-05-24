Vakasama remains hopeful

Fiji Swimming sensation Tachi Vakasama is considering trading his swimming goggles to focus on his studies after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although the fourth-year medical student is still contemplating this, the focus remains on making it to his 21st international competition – the Commonwealth Games.

Studying medicine is no easy task, but Vakasama says he has found a way to balance this with swimming.

Article continues after advertisement

“But in a way, I think it is good because studying is really stressful because we just stay in a room and study. So going to swim and getting out of the room actually balances out under the sunlight and inside the room.”

Paris is also on Vakasama’s agenda, but school will always come first for the 22-year-old.

“I am looking forward to competing until Paris and from there on I have to look into my academic side and my swimming side as well, if I can balance it.”

Fiji Swimming will be taking eight swimmers to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and Vakasama hopes to be one of them.