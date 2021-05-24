Vakasama finishes fourth in heats

Team Fiji swimmer Taichi Vakasama finished fourth in the 200 meters Breaststroke event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Nadi swimmer clocked 1:05:78 second in heat one.

Vakasama replaced Jerry Tuwai as the male flagbearer in the opening ceremony last Friday.

Team Fiji athletes who have been in action so far in the Tokyo Games includes Vakasama, table tennis rep Sally Yee, sailor Sophia Morgan and the Fiji 7s team.

The Fijiana 7s will start their campaign on Thursday while Pacific’s fastest man Banuve Tabakaucoro is taking part on Saturday.