Vakasama finishes 7th in Budapest

Olympian Taichi Vakasama finished in 7th place in the 100 metre breaststroke final at the FINA World Championship in Budapest.

Vakasama is now ranked 37 internationally on the FINA World ranking.

Cheynne Rova was also part of the competition.

The duo will now head to the United Kingdom to train, as they continue their preparation for the Commonwealth Games next month.

A team of eight swimmers including Rova and Vakasama will represent Fiji at the Birmingham Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin on the 28th of July.