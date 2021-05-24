Home

Football

Vaccination pivotal; priority on national league

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 5:39 am

The Fiji Football Association will focus on the resumption of national league if clearance is given by the Ministry of Health on the sport’s safe return.

Chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are anticipating an October start date given if all eligible players are vaccinated.

He says while vaccination is a huge factor in getting the ball rolling again, the final decision rests on the Health Ministry and MCTTT.

“By end of August, we should have 85% plus vaccination for double doe which will mean that we will be ready to start our programs in a safe manner, provided we will be applying to the Ministry for special permission to hold our games closed doors and all that.”

If competitions do resume, only the respective national leagues will be played.

“Just the women’s senior league, the women’s super league, the Digicel Premier League and the Digicel Senior League. That’s the four main competition that we are targeting now.”

The association will draw up all relevant data required including vaccination and COVID safe protocols which will be submitted to MCTTT and MOH for possible clearance.

