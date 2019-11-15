Use parks and hills to stay fit says Eugene Vollmer

The national men’s Triple Jump record holder is urging athletes to make use of the natural surroundings to keep fit.

Vollmer says this is in particular to athletes looking to qualify to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Olympic hopeful says the closure of gyms and other sporting facilities should not be an excuse for athletes to disregard their training.

“We use our surroundings, we use the parks and hills for road and hill runs when we can. Obviously the park that we use as well that’s where we get to do our circuit work and do some plyometric.”

The 31-year-old has been preparing for the Games since off-season and will continue to build up momentum towards the qualifying rounds and the Olympic Games.