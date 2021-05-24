Use of Olympic logos forbidden: FASANOC

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee has warned Fijians to not use Olympic symbols and Paralympic emblems as it can result in legal action.

Following the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, there have been people who are using these logos on facemasks, t-shirts, stickers and merchandise.

FASANOC says using the Olympic rings or images from the Tokyo Games breaches various legal rights held by the International Olympic Committee and the Organising Committee.

It states only official Olympic partners have the right to use these marks and imagery in their communications and on their merchandise.

FASANOC is asking all Fijians to respect the legal rights of those who own Olympic images and logos.