USA Womens wins Malaga 7s

United States of America is the new women’s champions of the Malaga 7s after dropping Russia with a 35-10 win earlier this morning.

USA came out firing from the get-go after a try from Kris Thomas just a minute after kickoff.

Russia displayed some good attacking skills and managed to slip in its first try in the third minute through Baizat Khamidova.

But USA was not going to let any slip-ups get in their way as they scored a series of tries from Naya Tapper, Jaz Gray and Ilona Maher.

Jaz Gray scored a consecutive double, helping the team to the win.

All USA’s tries were successfully converted, which contributed to its point margin.

The sides Ilona Maher won player of the final.