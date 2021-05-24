Basketball
USA to play France in Olympic basketball final
August 6, 2021 5:12 am
[Source: Facebook Team USA]
Team USA will play France in the final of the men’s basketball.
The side will try and chase their fourth consecutive gold medal.
The Americans recovered from a shaky start to beat Australia 97-78 in their semi-final.
Australia had led by 15 points in the second quarter before the three-time defending champions launched a 34-point run to overturn the deficit.
France later beat Slovenia 90-89 to reach their first Olympic final since Sydney 2000.
The gold medal game will take place tomorrow.
