USA to play France in Olympic basketball final

Team USA will play France in the final of the men’s basketball.

The side will try and chase their fourth consecutive gold medal.

The Americans recovered from a shaky start to beat Australia 97-78 in their semi-final.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia had led by 15 points in the second quarter before the three-time defending champions launched a 34-point run to overturn the deficit.

France later beat Slovenia 90-89 to reach their first Olympic final since Sydney 2000.

The gold medal game will take place tomorrow.