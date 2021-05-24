Home

USA leads Olympics medal tally

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 27, 2021 4:22 pm
Lydia Jacoby, 17 wins women's 100m breaststroke gold for USA [Source: Olympics]

The United States of America is now leading the Tokyo Olympic Games medal tally for the first time since the competition started last Wednesday.

USA at the top thanks to a better silver medal count.

The defending Olympics champion now leads with 8 gold, 3 silver, and 8 bronze medals followed by hosts Japan who have 8 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze.

China is now third with 7 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze while Russia has 5 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze.

Also slowly climbing the medal standings is Great Britain with 4 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze as they sit in the sixth position at the moment.

The medal tally is expected to change later this evening with more finals in different events scheduled.


