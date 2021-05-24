USA leads Olympics medal tally

The United States of America is now leading the Tokyo Olympic Games medal tally for the first time since the competition started last Wednesday.

USA at the top thanks to a better silver medal count.

The defending Olympics champion now leads with 8 gold, 3 silver, and 8 bronze medals followed by hosts Japan who have 8 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze.

China is now third with 7 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze while Russia has 5 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze.

Also slowly climbing the medal standings is Great Britain with 4 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze as they sit in the sixth position at the moment.

The medal tally is expected to change later this evening with more finals in different events scheduled.



